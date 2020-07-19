Fred Rico passed away suddenly on June 29, 2020. He was born in Yuma on June 23, 1950.
Fred graduated from Kofa High School in 1969 and was very proud of his athletic accomplishments while in high school. Fred also loved coaching baseball. He coached many Babe Ruth baseball teams and assisted at San Pasqual High School. He will be fondly remembered by many former players.
Fred is survived by his daughter, Brandy; brothers, Tony; Rocky (Lorraine) and Mike Castro (Juana).
He was predeceased by his mother, Sophia; father, Gerald; brother, Jerry and infant sister Lorraine.
There will be a gathering for family and friends at Friendship Park when the weather cools in the fall where we will share our favorite memories of Fred.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Yuma Humane Society in Fred's name.
Published in Yuma Sun on Jul. 19, 2020.