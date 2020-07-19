1/1
Frederico A Rico
1950 - 2020

Fred Rico passed away suddenly on June 29, 2020. He was born in Yuma on June 23, 1950.

Fred graduated from Kofa High School in 1969 and was very proud of his athletic accomplishments while in high school. Fred also loved coaching baseball. He coached many Babe Ruth baseball teams and assisted at San Pasqual High School. He will be fondly remembered by many former players.

Fred is survived by his daughter, Brandy; brothers, Tony; Rocky (Lorraine) and Mike Castro (Juana).

He was predeceased by his mother, Sophia; father, Gerald; brother, Jerry and infant sister Lorraine.

There will be a gathering for family and friends at Friendship Park when the weather cools in the fall where we will share our favorite memories of Fred.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Yuma Humane Society in Fred's name.

Published in Yuma Sun on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Memories & Condolences
July 17, 2020
Fred Rico was a good friend and loved football playing at KOFA High School. Condolences my friend, RIP!
Frank Orduno
Friend
July 17, 2020
Forever in our hearts Fred! Ayleen you special girl misses you so much and me as well! You will always live in our heart, We will cherish memories you left us forever! Even though we werent blood related you always knew you where part of our family! You always spend Ayleens birthday together and almost all holidays! You were always so happy to see us, you told us every single day you love us so much as we did too! My angel now in heaven holding your parents hand and by the other God hand too! I know we will meet again and from heaven you will keep your eye on us and protect you baby Ayleen! We both have a pact I will Take care of her here on earth and you will as well from heaven forever! We love you and miss you so much!
Karen Lerma
Friend
July 17, 2020
July 6, 2020
We will always remember you =¤
Now who will be calling me everyday to see how me and my baby are doing ? You were more then enough to me. You were like a dad and like a grampa to me at the same time. My heat hurts. You were always there for me when no one else was. I cannot thank you enough for everything you did. I know you will be taking good care of us like you always did. You will always be in my heart. I will always love you My Guardian Angel You are now resting in peace Fred Rico
Oriana Lerma
Friend
July 6, 2020
I have know Freddy Rico since 3rd grade when we went to CW McGraw, Gila Vista and Kofa High School. He always had a smile and was a kind and friendly person. His senior year at Kofa he was voted Mr. Friendly. And he was one heck of a 3rd Baseman who loved that sport. I was honored to call him a Friend ! He will surely be
missed not only by his Family but by Kofa Class of 1969 ! Rest in Peace my Friend until we meet again !!
Friend
