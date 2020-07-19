Forever in our hearts Fred! Ayleen you special girl misses you so much and me as well! You will always live in our heart, We will cherish memories you left us forever! Even though we werent blood related you always knew you where part of our family! You always spend Ayleens birthday together and almost all holidays! You were always so happy to see us, you told us every single day you love us so much as we did too! My angel now in heaven holding your parents hand and by the other God hand too! I know we will meet again and from heaven you will keep your eye on us and protect you baby Ayleen! We both have a pact I will Take care of her here on earth and you will as well from heaven forever! We love you and miss you so much!

Karen Lerma

Friend