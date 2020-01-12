Home

DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton
138 N Avenue B
Somerton, AZ 85350
(928) 627-7600
Friedrich Hill
Friedrich James Hill


1964 - 2020
Friedrich James Hill Obituary
Friedrich James Hill was born on February 7, 1964 in Los Angeles and passed away January 5, 2020.



He grew up in Boulder, Colorado and joined the Marine Corps at age 19. He was an avionics technician and retired as a Gunnery Sergeant after 20 years. He loved hunting and worked at Sprague's Sports for many years before retiring in 2019.

Fritz was a kind, thoughtful, loyal, and funny guy. He was a wonderful husband, father, and friend and will be missed terribly.

He is survived by his wife Angie, his daughters; Becky and Jamie, and his mother Christa Hill.

A celebration of life will be held on February 16, 2020 from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm at 3641 W. 12th Ln, Yuma, Az, 85364. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hospice of Yuma, 1824 S. 8th Ave, Yuma, Az. Hospice of Yuma kept Fritz comfortable in his final days.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Jan. 12, 2020
