In loving memory of Gabriel Andrew Lucero (ZEKE) who passed away at the age of 57 years old. He passed away on Friday, August 14th, 2020 in Yuma, Arizona. Gabriel was born on November 2nd, 1962 along with his twin brother Michael Ralph Lucero in Yuma, Arizona. They were the sons of Joseph V. Lucero and Mary L. Lucero.



Gabriel resided at 572 S. 12th Avenue, Yuma AZ 85364 for most of his life. He was self-employed and worked in the construction and maintenance industry. His hobbies included being a Pool Shark, Dart player, playing cards, rolling dice, taking care of the family, and taking care of his cars.



Gabriel was a loving father to many children which include; Nathan A. Lucero, Gabriel A. Lucero Jr., Victor Jacob Moreno, , Sabrina Moreno, Jonathan Ochoa, Jennifer Ochoa, Gabriella Carmen Lucero, Mary Lucero, Diana Lucero, Crystal Lucero, Andrew Anthony Lucero, Adam Christopher Lucero, and Daniella Meza Lucero. He was also a loving brother to Joseph Manuel Lucero, Julian Noberto Lucero, Diana Gloria Lucero and Frank Lucero.



Gabriel was proceeded in death after his father Joseph V. Lucero, his mother Mary L. Lucero, his nephew Johnny Rey Ornelas and Michael Ralph Lucero, his twin brother who recently passed away August 7th, 2020.



Gabriel and Michael's Memorial Service will be held Friday, August 21st 2020 at the Yuma Mortuary located at 775 S. 5th Avenue, Yuma AZ, 85364 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm. Their Celebration of Life will be held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #398 from 7:00pm until 11:00pm.



We would like to publicly thank anyone that contributed to the life and the well being of Gabriel Andrew Lucero, as well as the people that contributed to the cost of these arrangements.



Gabriel was a generous, strong, loving man that touched each soul that he came across.

May the Legend Live On!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store