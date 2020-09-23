On September 17, 2020, Gabriel Carillo Massey went to his eternal home. Born in Yuma, AZ to Dennis Massey Sr. & Georgina Massey, he suddenly passed away in Yuma, AZ. He was raised on the Ft. Yuma Quechan Reservation, lived several years in Yuma, then finally settled down in Winterhaven, CA.



Gabriel attended San Pasqual School district for all of elementary, middle, and high school. He graduated in 1988 as President of Student Council, President of Letterman Club. He excelled in academics, wrestling, football and band. For Annual Club, he designed the cover of the yearbook as well as the theme. He was on the high honor roll, which led to a scholarship to Central Missouri State University. As captain of the wrestling team (heavyweight), he competed and won 1st in divisional and 2nd in state. He is still on the Warrior Wall of fame today. Under the teachings of Mr. Dockins, he took 8 years of band to perfect his percussion skills. He was known to "bash the skins" outside so the whole neighborhood can hear.



After graduation, he attended Central Missouri State University majoring in Fine Arts. Upon returning home, Gabriel held a seat with the tribal council at the age of 21, the youngest ever at the time. From there he worked for Arizona/ California Paradise Casinos & Quechan Casino Resort for over 20 years. He started as a Security Guard while attending Arizona Western College, graduating in 1998 in Graphic Arts. He then was later hired as the Graphic Media Specialist for both casinos. His work can be seen in their promotional advertisements, menus, logos, and photography.



Gabriel's father shared his love for music, exposing him to every genre. His older brothers also contributed with introducing him into KISS which led to him to being a 40 year member of the Kiss Army. He tried to have everything KISS, and he pretty much did. His music collection was huge also, he loved blasting music everywhere he went. At home, he would play along on his drums.



Gabriel was a long time lover of everything Marvel, he had a lifelong collection of hundreds of Marvel memorabilia. He also loved Star Wars, Planet of the Apes, Spawn and horror movies. All of these were inspiration for creativity in making art. At a young age he started creating his own art. He started drawing which progressed to making art in all medias. Gabriel is known in the community for his unconventional approach to art which combined the use of different medias. Gabriel saw art everywhere which inspired him in creating his unique portraits of his friends/family. These two obsessions made him a staple in the Yuma's Art/Music scene. He was enthusiastic about live events, requesting concerts of his favorite bands, live shows, art events, drag shows, fundraisers, theme parks, music stores, and museums. He has seen every one of his favorite bands live at least once. Gabe was also the drummer for Big Daddy, Beg2Differ, Frogman Down, and many long jam sessions with his music friends.



He is survived by his daughters Schuyler & Phoenix Massey, sister Denise Massey(Kevin Mcewen), brothers Brad Massey, Jonathan Massey, nieces MaryAlice Massey, AnnaBelle Massey, Benji Massey, Kailyn Malit, aunt Marilyn Brown, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews & his beloved friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents Dennis & Georgina Massey, brother Dennis Massey Jr, maternal grandparents Fritz & Alice Brown, paternal grandparents Mary & Gabriel Massey.



Services will be held on Thursday, September 24th 2020 at Yuma Mortuary, 775 S. 5th Avenue in Yuma, AZ. Family viewing will be 4-5pm, Public viewing 5-6pm, Open services 6-8pm. Followed by Quechan Tribal rites at Ft. Yuma Quechan Big House at 3am, with cremation at 5am.



Pallbearers will be Marlon Barley Sr, Mario Barley Sr, Marco Barley, Marcus Barley, Bill Akins, Bradley Massey Jr, Aaron Massey, Brandon Marks,Ryan Marks, & Zion White.



Honorary Pallbearers are Benji Massey, Jonathan Massey, Bradley Massey Sr., Kevin Mcewen, Tomas Jefferson, Gordon Osbourne, Norman Osbourne, Woodrow Brown, Jarrell Brown, Richard Galvan, Marlowe Barley Sr, Marlowe Barley Jr, Nate Emerson, Robert Emerson, Brandon Durand, Stephen Vicenti, John Villicana, Jason Phoenix, Matthew Kelly, Vincent Tiger Sr, Xavier Osbourne, Tim Thomas, Brian Warner, Taylor McKimens, Larry Hammond, Jordan Joaquin, Mitch Vest, Richard Anaya, Roy Alvarez, Danny French, and Emilio Escalanti.



The Massey family would like to thank all the family & friends, for the love, support, stories and help at this difficult time. Rock on Gabe!

