Gabriel Uriah Numkena
1980 - 2020
Gabriel Uriah Numkena passed away on July 9, 2020.

He was born on November 25,1980 to Patricia Bouts Numkena & Thomas Numkena in Yuma, AZ.

He grew up, went to schools and worked his whole life in the Yuma area. He liked to work with his hands, doing construction and landscaping. In his spare time, his hobbies included wood engraving with a dremel and loved to look at the stars.

Survivors include his children, Azrael Alvarado and Anya Numkena, and his parents Thomas and Patricia Numkena.

He was preceded in death by grandparents Ladd & Irene Bouts and Sherwood & Arlene Numkena; Brother Jeremiah Elijah Numkema; Daughter, Precious Angel Numkena.

Services will be held at the Quechan Big House on Wednesday morning July 15, 2020 at 3:00 am, with cremation at dawn.

Published in Yuma Sun on Jul. 14, 2020.
