Genaro Alvarado Garza passed away February 23, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born on June 18, 1944 in Los Ramones, Mexico to Genaro and Estefana Garza.



He was married to his wife of 51 years, Mary Garza. He lived most of his life in the North Gila Valley, He was a retired truck driver for Bruce Church. When he wasn't working he enjoyed the outdoors. He loved his horses, working in the yard, collecting antiques and hunting.



He leaves behind his wife Mary Garza, daughter Stephanie Garza Huerta (Kairis) Eddie Garza, daughter in law Paige Garza (Gene Garza), grandsons, Kairis Huerta, Azriel Huerta, Genaro Garza, Geovanni Garza, granddaughters Jocelyn Garza (Taro Tanaka), Jordan Kane (Brandon Kane), Ghianna Garza, Gabriella Garza and numerous nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents Genaro and Estefana Garza, son Gene Garza, grandson Dustin Garza, brothers Rufino and Robert Garza.



A Viewing and Rosary will be held on March 3, 2019 from 5 to 9 PM at Johnson Mortuary. A mass will be held on March 4, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church at 12 PM with burial to follow at Desert Lawn Memorial Park.



Pallbearers will be Eddie Garza, Geovanni Garza, Kairis Huerta Jr., Taro Tanaka, Kairis Huerta Sr., Azriel Huerta, Genaro Garza.



Honorary Pallbearers will be Jocelyn Garza, Jordan Kane, Ghianna Garza, Andres Delgado and Emilio Castro.