Gene Paul Phipps was born November 29, 1931 in Checotah, Oklahoma. Sadly he left this world on Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 with his son and daughter in law by his side the entire evening until Our Lord took him to be in paradise. He was 88 years old.



During the Depression the Phipps families left Oklahoma an settled in the Roll-Tacna area. I asked him why they left Oklahoma and his response was, "We were hungry!" They eventually moved closer to Yuma and relocated to the North Gila Valley then ended up in Yuma a few years later.



Gene was no stranger to work. He attended Yuma High and left his freshman year to go to work to help support his family. He did however obtain his GED in 1962.



Gene worked most of his life in various jobs including agriculture. He was a talented welder who could weld anything you needed fixed or something to be made to do the job. He was an expert in wind machines.



Gene Finally followed his dream and opened up his own business, Hurricane Wind Machine and operated it for over 30 years before finally retiring.



He was a great family provider. Gene was a long time member of the BPOE Elks and the Yuma County Sheriffs Posse. He was also a proud citizen of the Muscogee Creek Nation.



Preceding Gene is death was his wife Donna of 60 years; son, Jimmy Phipps and grandson, James K. Phipps Jr.; his father and mother, Lloyd and Mary Phipps; brothers, Daugherty, Donald and Raymond Phipps.



Gene is survived by his son, Kent (Libby) Phipps of Yuma and Kelly Phipps of Surprise, Arizona. Grandsons; Kris and Kevin Phipps in Tri-Cities, Washington; Stephen Phipps of Waddell, Arizona and John Phipps of Yuma. Granddaughter, Madison Phipps of Surprise, Arizona and great granddaughters, Keeley and Kaydence Phipps of Tri-Cities, Washington.



At his request there will be no services.



A Special Thanks to Southern Palliative Care & Hospice. Your team did an outstanding job taking care of my fathers last days. God bless you and the work you do.

