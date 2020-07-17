It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of our fun-loving and beloved father George Bustos, who passed peacefully alongside his family on July 8, 2020.



He and his family made a lifetime of memories after settling in Yuma back in late 1960's. George was talented in many areas, from repairing new and antique sewing machines, to fixing farm equipment, amongst other tasks as requested by the locals, but his is true hobby and love was fabricating off-road vehicles, a self-taught skill he mastered.



George's passion for racing allowed him to become an off-road icon in Yuma County. He won many races and gained many supporters along the way, and will continue to cross even more finish lines in heaven. Racing and the desert sand always circulated in his blood as evident by the walls of trophies he and his son (George Bustos Jr.) received throughout the years. His attraction to racing included sand drag and years of involvement with his son's motor cross racing career. George and his son George Jr. opened up GB Off-Road shop/store on 4th Ave in Yuma, AZ.



Eventually the stores operations were moved to George's workshop at his Somerton home, where he could create, prep racing vehicles and sand-rails, install and fabricate lift kits, bumpers, roll cages and pretty much anything that needed fabrication or welding. Being a skilled off-road mentor to many, he was often sought to judge, pit and teach anything regarding off-road fabrication, to include teaching a welding and fabrication class at Arizona Western College (Yuma, AZ) inspiring a whole new generation of gearheads, "El Maestro". With an intimate group of racing colleagues, he formed and promoted a racing team representing the local community one of which he was very proud of; always expressing such excitement when discussing racing or one of his latest projects. He would often say, "Quedó bien chingon", meaning it turned out pretty cool.



On his down-time he especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends, attending "Bustos" reunions and making everyone laugh; he was a jokester at heart and was always the life of the party. You would never have to dare him to do something crazy, he just did it! He leaves behind a lifetime of memories and will always be remembered as having the brightest of smiles, undeniable good looks, and being a very charismatic and generous individual. He also enjoyed watching classic movies, boxing and good eats.



George is lovingly survived by sons, George Jr. and Christopher; daughters, Claudia Arvizo (Lucky) and Cindy Valadez (Kirk); the mother of his children Martha Bustos, and 6 grandchildren, Lucky Jr; Bailey; Ethan; Portia; Gabby and Kirk Jr.



Due to uncertain circumstances, the family will be holding a private service on Saturday the 18th at 3:00 pm at Yuma Mortuary.

