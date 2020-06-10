George Frank Hayes, 42, of Somerton, died June 4, 2020, in Florence, Ariz.
Born Sept. 18, 1977, in Yuma, he worked in construction.
Funeral services will be 3 to 4:30 p.m. Monday at Funeraria Del Angel Kammann. Funeraria Del Angel Kammann is handling arrangements, with cremation at West Cocopah Indian Reservation.
