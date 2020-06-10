George Frank Hayes
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Frank Hayes, 42, of Somerton, died June 4, 2020, in Florence, Ariz.

Born Sept. 18, 1977, in Yuma, he worked in construction.

Funeral services will be 3 to 4:30 p.m. Monday at Funeraria Del Angel Kammann. Funeraria Del Angel Kammann is handling arrangements, with cremation at West Cocopah Indian Reservation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Kammann
795 West 28th Street
Yuma, AZ 85364
9283440000
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved