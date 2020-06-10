Or Copy this URL to Share

George Frank Hayes, 42, of Somerton, died June 4, 2020, in Florence, Ariz.



Born Sept. 18, 1977, in Yuma, he worked in construction.



Funeral services will be 3 to 4:30 p.m. Monday at Funeraria Del Angel Kammann. Funeraria Del Angel Kammann is handling arrangements, with cremation at West Cocopah Indian Reservation.

