After walking many Thousands of miles in the Arizona Desert (summer and winter), climbing many Southern Arizona Desert Mountains and completing any other tasks assigned by The US Government and The Army Test and Evaluation Command, Yuma Proving Grounds… Quiet and Kind, Yuma Native – George Henry Seamans Jr, 92, hung up his mortal boots and went quietly into Geodetic (Surveyor) Eternal Rest on November 22, 2019 in Tucson, AZ… with his Son, Scott, and His Daughter, Marcia, at his bedside.
George (Our Dad) was born to Yuma, Arizona Territorial Pioneers, George and Arah (Patterson) Seamans on October 29, 1927 at the University of Arizona Experimental Farm on the Yuma Mesa, County 15th Street and Avenue A. At his birth, George's Father was employed with the U of A as the Asst. Superintendent of the Experimental Farm. Dad attended Somerton School and then became a Proud CRIMINAL of Yuma Union High School – the same school where his Mother became one of the Original "Criminals" while attending high school at the Yuma Prison. While in high school at the age of 15, and without a driver's license, Dad owned a 1929 Model A Ford. He drove his Model A to his job (and to school, at times) working for Yuma Pioneer Bee Keeper, Tom Smith. Dad said bee work was miserable in the summer months due to the clothing and headgear worn necessary to help keep from, as he explained, "Bee'ing stung!"
In his Senior Year at Yuma High, Dad was elected Arizona State FFA Vice-President. He graduated in 1945. With his high school accomplishments, his proud Parents presented him with a High School Graduation Gift, a new 1945 Hudson purchased from the Donkersley Motor Company in Yuma to replace the aged Model A. Dad used his new car to travel to the University of Arizona (where else?). In 1946, after discovering university educational life (and the hard self-employed work of farm life in general) was not his calling, Dad applied for an easier "Go to work for somebody else" US Bureau of Reclamation Job and started US Government employment. Unlike his time at Yuma High School, dad began his surveying career on a "Real Chain Gang", referring to the unique chain used, in those days, by a US Gov't survey crew.
Soon after securing gainful employment, George began dating and in early 1950 proposed marriage to Hazel Yarwood, also of a Pioneer Yuma farming family. The proposal took place in a small restaurant on 15th Avenue in Yuma, owned and operated by the Chretin Family. Dad said, at that time, Chretin's was very small, 2 or 3 tables in 1950. In late 1950, George was drafted by the US Army and trained at Fort Ord in Calif. After completing his basic training and destined for Korea, while on leave, George married Hazel on September 11, 1951 (Note that date!) in Yuma. Very soon after marriage, Dad was sent to Korea, where his unit spent 5 months in intense combat, just south of the 38th Parallel. After surviving many battles with the Communist Chinese aggressors in Korea, his unit was relieved and sent to Japan where they attended to Japanese orphaned children (from WWII). With the Korean "conflict" winding down, his unit was sent home. George never spoke of the Korean battles. As was his kind nature, he said his work with the orphans was very satisfying. After discharge and coming home to Yuma, George resumed his work with the Bureau of Reclamation, continuing with the survey of the newly created Wellton-Mohawk Irrigation & Drainage District.
In early 1954 while George and Hazel lived in USBR Housing near Wellton, Hazel went into labor. After a mad dash in the Hudson, they arrived at the Yuma County Hospital where she gave birth to son, Scott. A year later their daughter, Marcia, was born. In late 1955, George learned of, and applied for employment on a survey crew to lay out the expansion of the Yuma Test Station, later to be called the Yuma Proving Ground. At the time, YPG was the largest military test facility in the world. YPG is currently about 870,000 acres in size (over 1300 square miles), and George has walked most of those miles, as well as climbing and establishing survey points on the top of mountains in Southwest Arizona (Mohawk Peak and Castle Dome come to mind)… carrying the survey equipment necessary for the job. His job with the US DoD would take him to Alaska (in late December), Aberdeen, MD in the summer early in his career and Fort Churchill in Manitoba, Canada to survey for the new (in 1950's) American Strategic Air Command (SAC) base there. In 1983, George retired after 27 years at YPG, 37 years of total government service.
He resided with Hazel until her passing in 2009. In 2010, George moved to the Yuma Mesa (2 miles from his birthplace) with son Scott and beloved daughter-in-law, Edite. In early 2019, he moved to Benson, AZ to live his remaining time with daughter, Marcia.
George is preceded in death by his Mother Arah, Father George Sr and older Sister Patricia (also born at the U of A, Yuma–Mesa Farm).
He is survived by; son, Scott (Edite), daughter Marcia (Mark) Lee, Grandchildren Shane (Annie) White, Micah (Amber) Lee, Jacob (Jennifer) Lee, Chelsea Seamans, April Taylor, Great-grandsons Bill White and McCrae Lee, Great-granddaughters Amberly Hardt, Megan Hardt and Jayleen Anderson, and many nieces and nephews.
Although very witty to those HE Loved (Family and Friends), Dad was very humble, quiet and unassuming. It was Dad's request that; he be cremated, and he be laid to rest in the Veteran's section of Johnson's, Desert Lawn Memorial Park.
A special thanks go to the Mescal J6 (Benson) Volunteer Fire and Emergency Services, the St. David LifeLine helicopter crew, Tucson Medical Center, Grandma's Angel Homecare and Soulistic Hospice of Tucson. At Dad's request, there will be no services. In a private, immediate family attended burial, Cremains Internment will be in the Yuma Desert Lawn Memorial Park, Veteran's Section, next to his Beloved Hazel and his many preceding family and close friends nearby.
From all of Dad's Family, extended Family and many, many friends, THANK YOU for your dignified respect and patience for Dad's humble wishes.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Dec. 25, 2019