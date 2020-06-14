George Hayes III, 42 of Somerton, died on June 4, 2020.



Born September 18, 1977, in Yuma, he worked for the Cocopah Tribe. He attended Cibola High School. Obtained his Culinary Arts certification through on-line training. George was a Traditional Bird Singer and sang for many special ceremonies. The one thing that he enjoyed was communication with family, always on the phone with his Mom and they had their Sunday calls every week. George loved to listen to various music such as Reggae, Country, and hard rock. George will be making his spiritual journey with his Mother.



George Hayes III is survived by his siblings: Justina Miller, Audrey Miller, Vanessa Phillips, Jimmy Phillips (Sarah Alvanez), Woodrow Phillips, Loren Phillips (Martina Phillips), Jeremy Hayes.



George is preceded in death by father George F Hayes Jr., mother Winifred Hayes. Maternal Grandparents Harry Phillips Sr. and Deloria Jim. Sister Tannessa Rodriguez Phillips. Aunts Lorelei Phillips, Harriet Phillips. Uncles Harry Phillips Jr., Douglas Hayes Sr.,



Funeraria Del Angel is handling arrangements on June 15, 2020 with viewing from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm, followed by Traditional Ceremonial Rites at the West Cocopah Reservation starting at 5:00 pm and ending 5:00 am Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

