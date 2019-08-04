|
George passed away peacefully while sleeping. He was 93 years old.
George married Irene (Demeule) in 1948. They settled in Yuma in 1985. They enjoyed 57 years of marriage until her demise in 2005.
George enlisted into the Navy in 1942 then later enlisted into the Army. He retired after 23 years of service in the military. After the military he worked for several private businesses. He retired, finally, from the Yuma Desalination Plant.
He enjoyed travel and belonged to many fraternal organizations. He made and kept friends throughout the U.S. and world. He will be remembered as a very warm, welcoming man and a good, loyal friend. He was dearly loved by his family and will be very much missed.
He leaves behind 3 daughters and their husbands: Donna and Bruce Kennedy of NY, Tina and Joe Groves of CA, and Gina and Guy Hemond of MA, 7 grandchildren: Julianne Kennedy and Jessica Kennedy of NY and Michael (wife Megan) of FL, Brandy Groves and Bridgett (husband Darius) Braizitis of CA, and 4 great grandchildren: Gwyneth, Margaret and Ygritte Kennedy of FL and Ben Holbrook of CA.
George and his wife will be interred at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA at a future date.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Aug. 4, 2019