Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
traditional Elks Memorial
Yuma Elks Lodge #476,
George Vincent Mezei


1930 - 2019
George Vincent Mezei, Age 88, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Yuma, Arizona. He was born July 2, 1930, in Painesville, Ohio.

He served in the U.S Air Force from 1948- 1952. George married the love of his life Florence Mary Ann Christoffersen on June 6, 1951. He was an Honored Member of The Elks Lodge #476, He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

George is survived by his wife Florence Mezei , of Yuma, AZ; and Grandchildren Brianna McNeely (Alexander McNeely) and Aaron Mezei, great-grandchildren Ethan Thomas, Jacob Alexander and Lucas George McNeely.

George was preceded in death by his children Christina and Thomas.

Services will be held at Yuma Elks Lodge #476, on June 8, 2019 at 3:00pm starting with traditional Elks Memorial and directly followed by Celebration of life. All are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers donation can be made to Yuma Elks PER Foundation or Hospice of Yuma.
Published in The Yuma Sun on June 2, 2019
