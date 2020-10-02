Georgiana (Georgie) Nelson, resident of Yuma, AZ, died September 25, 2020, peacefully at home with loved ones. She died

from complications of Alzheimer's disease at the age of 78.



Georgiana was born July 20, 1942, in Oakland, CA, to William and Marie Johnson. She graduated in 1960 from YUHS and

married Dennis Nelson, November 9, 1968.



Georgiana is survived by her husband, Dennis Nelson, children, Roger Lloyd Hunt and Margo (Ben) Fasavalu, Grandchild,

Victoria Gotchie and Great Grandchildren Austynn and Alice. Sisters, Carol (Curtis) Cloud, Linda Riley, and extended families.

She predeceased her parents William B. and Marie (Hales) Johnson.



Georgiana was a "Lady" of many talents. Her sweet spirit was endearing, kind, loving, giving, and beautiful! She enjoyed

baking, arts and crafts, decorating for holidays, bowling; she was an excellent seamstress and volunteer for any endeavor.

Georgiana was avidly involved in bowling, beginning in 1967. Achievements' Yuma Women Bowling Association, Director of

the Board, State Historian, Nominating Committee Chairman, Sergeant of Arms, Hall of Fame Board, President for Yuma

Woman's 600 Club; she served on many committees and secretary of leagues. Georgiana's greatest honor was being inducted

into the United States Bowling Congress, Yuma, AZ., YWBA, Hall of Fame "Meritorious Service, October 22, 2005.

Georgiana's gift was her friendship(s) of loyalty and unconditional love from all walks of life (and all her cats). Smile when you

think of her and may you find peace knowing she lives within our hearts.



Importantly, One of Georgiana's wisest decision throughout her life was keeping her religious and political views private, she

respected opinions, but witnessed conflict, yet, illustrated her considerate nature.



May you Rest in Peace our Dear Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, (GG), Sister, Aunt and Friend.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, to Hospice of Yuma.



We are extremely thankful for Hospice of Yuma for the service they provided and diligent care of Georgiana and to Laura, a

heartfelt gratefulness for the care you gave and your kind heart.

