DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton
138 N Avenue B
Somerton, AZ 85350
(928) 627-7600
For more information about
Georgina Miranda
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton
138 N Avenue B
Somerton, AZ 85350
Georgina Miranda


1933 - 2020
Georgina Miranda Obituary
Georgina Miranda went to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 1, 2020. She was born June 22, 1933 in Teonadepa, Sonora to Ventura and Fidela Miranda.

She is survived by her sons Jose Miranda, Samuel Miranda, Jorge Ellis, Johnny Ellis, her daughters Cecila Miranda, Jackie Sandez, numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be at noon to 2:00 P.M. Friday March 20, 2020 at Desert Valley Mortuary Chapel. Desert Valley Mortuary is handling arrangements, including cremation.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 17, 2020
