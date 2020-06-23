Or Copy this URL to Share

Gerald Dean Babbs, 83, of Yuma, died June 20, 2020, in Yuma.



An automotive mechanic, he was born March 8, 1937, in Haskell, Ark.



No services are planned. Johnson Mortuary is handling arrangements, with private cremation at Desert Lawn.

