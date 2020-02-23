|
Geraldine "Jeri" Marie Cummings Kaste passed peacefully on February 11, 2020. As per her wish, Jeri has been cremated and will reside next to Bill at the Hillcrest Lawn Mausoleum. Jeri requested no services be held.
Jeri was born on August 1, 1930, to Ethel and Clarence Cummings in Glendive, MT. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1949. She married William "Bill" Kaste, Jr. on November 29, 1950. To this union, three children were born, and they had many grand adventures.
To mourn her passing, Jeri leaves behind her brother, Robert "Bob" (Judy) Cummings of Great Falls; daughter, Victoria S. (Tony) Anthony of Great Falls; son, David A. (Colleen) Kaste of Yuma, AZ; three grandsons, James Kaste of Cheyenne, WY, Rhett Geiger of Great Falls, and Matthew Kaste of Yuma, AZ; four granddaughters, Barbie Augsburger of Peoria, AZ, Rachel Scott of Montgomery, AL, Beth Morris of Wheatland, WY, Katherine "Katie" Kaste of Yuma, AZ; 10 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; in-laws; and many friends.
Jeri was a florist and loved crafting, knitting, and crocheting. She loved dancing and always had a joke to tell. She enjoyed the years spent at Seeley Lake with family and friends.
Jeri was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Bill; parents, Clarence and Ethel; sister, Mary Schroder; and son, William "Butch" Kaste.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 23, 2020