Geraldine (Simpson) Peterson, 92, went to heaven June 23, 2020 in Yuma, Arizona.



Geraldine Jeannette Ashe was born March 20, 1928, in Baltimore, Maryland. She was saved and baptized at East Baltimore Baptist Church and loved the Lord her whole life. She fell in love with Army Sergeant Harvey Simpson. They were married in 1952. For the next 12 years she was an army wife, traveling the world with her husband and growing family to army bases throughout the United States and Europe. When her husband retired, they moved to Yuma in 1964. Gerry became ingrained in the fabric of the community. She served as O.C. Johnson PTA president, taught Sunday school and sang in the choir at First Southern Baptist Church, led Girl Scout and Cub Scout groups, was active in Square Dancing, volunteered at the hospital, sang with the Sweet Adelines, and loved the time she spent working at Casa De Amor Preschool. She was the photographer of newborns at YRMC for many years. If you were born there in the 1980s, chances are Gerry took your first portrait.



After Harvey passed away in 1990, she met and married Robert Peterson. For the next 27 years they traveled the world, and made their home between Washington, El Centro, and Yuma. They were active with the Golden Roadrunners and danced every chance they got. Gerry had a generous heart and was always helping others. She learned to drive in her forties and if she was driving down 3rd Street and saw someone walking in the summer heat, she would stop and give them a ride. If a Marine visited church, she would bring him home to Sunday lunch.



Gerry was preceded in death by her husband Harvey Simpson; her husband Robert Peterson; two grandchildren, Jimmy and Jason Williams, son-in-law, Richard Arnold, her parents, Benjamin and Marie Ashe, brother, Neal Ashe, and sister, Virginia Stoher.



She is survived by daughters Lauretta Simpson, Jeanette Chiles, Freda Arnold, Mona (Duane) Evans, and Lisa (Cory) Barrows; sons Ed (Tina) Simpson, and David (Annette) Simpson; sister, Elaine Sandlass, 14 grandchildren, one great-grandson and many nieces and nephews.



Gerry is remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, friend, and neighbor. She always had a flower in her hair, a pep in her step, and a smile on her face. She loved and was loved by many.



A memorial service is planned for this fall, where her family and friends will celebrate her life and give her the service she deserves.

