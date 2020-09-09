Where to start describing two people who shared a marriage of 53 years and who will join each other again in death? Jerry was a fourth-generation Yuman who grew up farming and ranching with his father and mother, Harold and Edith Knepper. His family, including the Tates', Webbs', and Powers, all farmed from Avenue C back towards Lord knows where, as records changed or were lost. However, the legacy of farming and ranching still continues today.
Louise was born in Dothan, Alabama, and spent part of her early youth traversing the south from Alabama to California, then back again, finally settling with her family in Gadsden, Arizona, where her father, Rushing Lamar (Toby) Dove, and his wife, Anna (Carmel) Dove had a small patch of land, as they called it. Both Jerry and Louise graduated from Yuma High School, dad in 1954, and mom in 1957; however, they did not meet up until after high school, as mom went back to attend Troy University and dad joined the Air Force. When dad came home to take care of the family ranch, and mom came home from Troy after getting very ill, he met my mom by sliding uninvited into her car at a soda shop, was promptly kicked out verbally and physically, and, well, the rest was history after 11/27/1959.
Dad went into farming and harvesting for the family ranch and then on his own, as that was what he did best-harvesting wheat and other crops for the local farmers. Mom kept the books then branched out to become a paralegal, then following her daughter's footsteps, became a teacher. Mom taught at Carver Elementary leaving a legacy of learning with those students who entered her fourth-grade classroom door. My dad and brother worked with her to bring a garden to the school sharing their knowledge of farming, and mom was active in various activities and assemblies while also sharing her love of writing. In addition, she taught piano to her students; she was the only 4th-grade teacher I knew who had a piano in her classroom. In their downtime, they loved the home life and traveling to Puertecitos, Mexico, where they fished and had some of their best times with family and friends.
Mom and Dad are survived by their daughter, Donna (Rick) Knepper Taylor, their grandson, Zane Michael Taylor, and their son, Michael Lee Knepper. Other members of their family include Jerry's brother, Alferd (Katie) Knepper, and mom's sister, Julie (Rex) Featherston, all of Nevada. Mom also has a niece and nephews, Loren Featherston, of Alaska, John (Suzanne) Featherston of Nevada, and Steven (Ashley) Featherston of North Dakota as well as two grand-nieces and a nephew. Special mention is her friend of close to 70 years, Frances Frauenfelder, who was by her side during her illness supporting my brother and me. Also, Amity Home Care of Yuma deserves a shoutout, especially, Gabby, Nicole, Jessica, and Michelle, due to their support during this difficult time.
Dad is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Raymond Knepper. Mom is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Judy Dove. They are also preceded in death not only by numerous family members but also by close friends who became family.
Here's to raising a glass of my dad's famous Bloody Mary's to those who came before, those who left too soon, and those who look ahead to joining the great party on the other side, with my dad dishing up the red-cup drinks, my mom dancing and singing, and all having a bloody good time.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hospice of Yuma would be much appreciated. Mom and Dad are now together, as one, with graveside services being held on September 11, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. (Zoom link available through heydonnataylor@gmail.com
