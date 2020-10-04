Soledad was born in Cananea, Son. Mexico, Gilberto was born in San Luis R.C. Mexico. They met in San Luis, R.C. and were married in Cananea in a civil ceremony in May of 1956. On the occasion of their 50th Wedding anniversary, they again exchanged their vows in the presence of God, family, and friends at St. Francis of Assisi Church.
Surviving them are daughters Violet Castaneda (Sal), Shelda Ambuehl (Barry), Monica Ebanks (Bud), Cecilia Herzog (Rick), Julie Burreson (Brian) , & Gilbert Jr. (Sarah). Also surviving them are seventeen grandchildren, seven great, & one great-great grandchild.
She is preceded in death by their infant daughter Lizzeta.
A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi preceded their burial on August 14, 2020 at Desert Lawn Cemetery with family and close family friends present.
Please sign the guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/yumasun