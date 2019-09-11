|
|
Gib Rowe, 83, passed away peacefully, September 3, 2019, at River Valley Estates in Yuma, AZ. He battled Alzheimer's disease for 5 years. In addition to his care at RVE, Hospice Compassus of Yuma and two personal caregivers lovingly assisted him.
Gib was born on July 24, 1936 in Terre Haute, IN to Gilbert Whitaker and Myrtle Ruth (Schafer) Rowe, the youngest with 3 older sisters. He attended Glenn High School in Terre Haute and Columbia Military Academy in Columbia, TN. He was a graduate of Purdue University in Lafayette, IN. Gib served in the U.S. Army for 2 years, and in the Army Reserves for 11 years, obtaining the rank of Major. In 1960, Gib began his career with Hormel Foods in Austin, MN, and retired as district manager of the Meat Products Division after 36 years.
On August 4, 1978, he married Marlene Krautkremer and they were happily married for 41 years. They lived in Prior Lake, MN, Grand Rapid, MN, and Aitkin, MN and began wintering in Yuma, AZ in 1999. Splitting time between Grand Rapids, Aitkin and Yuma, they became permanent residents of Yuma Country Roads RV Resort in 2017. While in Grand Rapids, he attended St. Joseph's Catholic church and was active in the Knights of Columbus and pro-life activities. Gib had a strong faith and was a most positive thinker. At Country Roads he was active as past president of the CR Home Owners Board, past president of the CR Tennis Club, member of the computer club, a member of CR Men's Fellowship which he loved dearly, a volunteer for the Home for the Troops committee and a Yuma Community Food Bank volunteer. Gib was an avid bike rider, tennis player, and water skier. He enjoyed many fishing events with friends and family.
Gib is survived by his wife, Marlene, 6 children: Cheryl Koch, Sally Daniels, Gib Rowe III, Garry Rowe, and step daughters Jill Keddy, Julie White, and their spouses, 14 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, sisters; Dorothy Hockert, Esther Smith, and Rose Thompson.
Funeral service and internment will be held at 9:00 am on Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. John Neumann Church with arrangements by All Saints Cremation Services.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the or the Yuma Community Food Bank or Mass memorials at St. John Neumann Church.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Sept. 11, 2019