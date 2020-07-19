It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, wife, and friend, Gisela Therese Dyer. Gisela passed away peacefully at her home in Yuma, surrounded by her family, on June 24, 2020, at the age of 87.
Gisela was born on July 22, 1932, in Germany to Andreas and Emilie Karbach, one of twelve children. She and her family survived World War II in Germany, and she came to the United States in 1959. After living in Northern California for many years, she and her family moved to Yuma in 1973. She proudly made her American Citizenship in the late 1970s.
Gisela was preceded in death by her parents; brother Martin; sisters Erika, Liesel, Monica and Brigitte; and her beloved daughter Theresa. She is survived by her husband Don, sons Mike (Candace) and Ron (Nohyra), and daughter Cindy (Bill); grandchildren Chelsea, Michael, Sierra, Sonora, Alyssa, and Leah; brothers Winfried, Kurt and Hansgunter; sisters Wally, Inge, and Helga; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gisela will always be remembered as a sweet, caring, smart and kind person. She loved traveling, shopping, dancing, music, Elvis Presley, and Christmas (known for her homemade German Christmas Stollen), and was incredibly devoted to her children and grandchildren. She left a remarkable impression on her family and loved ones with her kind and compassionate spirit and will be dearly missed.
Private funeral services were held at Johnson Mortuary, and Gisela was laid to rest on July 7, 2020, at Desert Lawn Memorial Park in Yuma. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
).