Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
5:00 PM
Quechan Big House
Glenda Ann (Davis) Jose


Glenda Ann (Davis) Jose Obituary
Glenda Ann (Davis) Jose, 61, passed away on Monday, February 25th, 2019 in Winterhaven, California. She was born on April 21st, 1957 in Winterhaven, California to parents, Brown Davis and Jeanette Miguel Munoz.

She went to San Pasqual School in Winterhaven, California and Phoenix Indian School in Phoenix, Arizona. Ft. Lewis College in Durango, Colorado.

Glenda was married to Wendell Jose in Yuma, Arizona on December 24th, 1981, they shared 38 years together. She was a homemaker. Glenda enjoyed watching Science Fiction shows, especially Star Trek as well as Westerns such as Bonanza.

Surviving Glenda in death are her husband Wendell Jose and sister, Rosalie G. Davis as well as her daughters, Shyreen Jose, Lyndee (Louis Roosevelt) Jose, Kendelle (James Conrad) Jose. 5 grandchildren, Aaron Nunn, Jeramiah Nunn, Khloe Nunn, Valentina Nunn and Kayleigh Conrad.

Preceding Glenda in death are her grandparents, Anderson Miguel Sr. and Eleanor Miguel, uncles, Anderson Miguel Jr., Mervin Miguel, parents, Brown Davis and Jeanette Miguel Munoz, sisters, Andrea Manchatta, Wendy lopez and Jean Lopez.

Arrangements are for Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 at Yuma Mortuary at 3:00 pm until 4:30 pm. After we will proceed to the Quechan Big House at 5:00 pm and cremation will be at 5:00 am.

Pallbearers will be Stefan Lopez, Domingo Lopez, Lucas Lopez, Lewis Throssell, Robert Throssell, Kyle Cachora, Ryan Cachora, Christian Lopez, Brendan Jose, Derrick Jose, Patrick O'Brien, Levi Jose, Nick Jose and Eric Arrow.

Honorary Pallbearers will be John Ray Jefferson, Xavier Osborne, Ron Arrow, David O'Brien, Preston Jefferson, Christopher Menta, Hamilton Menta and Marcus Lopez.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 1, 2019
