Glenn Giles began shining her light on October 9, 1938 in Baltimore, Maryland till her passing on October 8, 2019 in Yuma, Arizona.
Glenn Giles and I met almost 12 years ago. Both of our first marriages ended in our spouse's death. As the months passed, I got to know Glenn and her love for good entertainment and music. I was a fan of Micky B's in the Foothills where he and his wife sang and played piano. That was the site of our first date.
As the months went on we decided to marry. Both of us had dedicated ourselves to our spouses up until their death. The agreement Glenn and I had made because of this marriage late in life was to live as fully as we could until death. Both of us had health problems, but considered them bumps in the road.
Many cruises and many trips to Hawaii, New Orleans, and San Francisco. Glenn was ill for the last year off and on, but up until her death on October 8, 2019, we lived life to the fullest. The Friday and Saturday before her death, we danced till The Moose closed up.
Without a doubt Glenda Chandler was the most beautiful, graceful, and intelligent woman I ever knew.
-Red Chandler
Published in The Yuma Sun on Oct. 27, 2019