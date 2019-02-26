Resources More Obituaries for Glyndon Franks Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Glyndon H. Franks

1927 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Glyndon H. Franks 91, of Yuma, AZ, life's journey finalized in the late evening of February 11, 2019. Better known as Dad & Granpa, Glyn is survived by his wife Judy of nearly 70 years, and his children Glyn L. Franks and Victoria (Jim) Kerley. Grandaughters Barbara Ruth & J. Rebecca along with grandsons Glyn Abraham, Adam and Joshua Franks, sister Colleen Crouch, sister in-law JoAnn Franks and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Glyn was preceded in death by his brother Bill and by his son, Gary. He stated that losing Gary was the saddest day of his life.



What and how much does one write about a man whose passion in life was so significant and the joy of his family nearly bursting his heart with love? Though his death was not a headline or even a small story on page 3, Glyn lived a colorful and purposeful life worthy of sharing.



After serving in the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy, he and Judy arrived in Yuma 1950. He started and successfully operated Desert Fertilizer & Supply Company where he worked hard at the job in freezing weather and deathly hot days before air conditioning. In his farming years, when Glyn was checking clients and his crops, everyone who would by chance drive up to chat, usually followed him home for Judy to make cool lemonade and fix some lunch for the new friend. Glyn had an endless thirst for the wonder of nature and for people. His mind and memory were bright, thus he was a wealth of knowledge of Yuma and Arizona history. All his stories were told as truth, including the tale from a Mexican gold miner who told Glyn about the headless prospector roaming near the Gold Rock Ranch, California mining area. One never knew what adventure Glyn would share nor how the story would touch a heart, including his own. He was the kind of storyteller that a good evening would end by the fireplace, sipping a cup of hot chocolate while listening to Glyn recount colorful stories & personal experiences. He shared so many incredible & fascinating times that included his Judy, good friends Miz Mary & Skeeter Dunn and his very good hunting buddy, Bill Wesley. Glyn lived through so many death defying feats, including being lost while flying and landing his plane over a New Mexican desert to being stranded on a bit of a boulder submerged in a deafening tempestuous river. Always with Judy, always surviving to tell the tale. And tell the tale, he did!



Glyn was a reverent hunter & fisherman teaching his children and grandchildren a respect for nature and the gun. Judy cooked a fine dinner of whatever her hunter husband brought home. His hunting trips included the taking of a Fortuna Mountains big horn ram so grand the horns were to be listed into the Boone & Crocket Record Book, only to lose that opportunity when Judy harvested an even bigger ram and became entitled for the coveted listing. Though disappointed in losing his chance of Boone & Crockett glory & bragging rights, Glyn was so very proud of his Judy. Judy & Glyn, if Judy's love for Glyn could heal him, he would have lived forever.



Graveside services for Glyn will be this Saturday, February 23, at 11am, at Desert Lawn Memorial Park on 1st Ave. Please join us in the celebration of his vibrant life by wearing cheerful clothing.



The family is so thankful for Hospice of Yuma, caregivers Clarisa Padilla and her company "Mending Hearts" along with caregivers Shannon Pulda and Yvonne Smith. Job well done by you all.



