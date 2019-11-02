|
A celebration of life for Grace D. Carrithers will be at 2:00 pm Monday November 4, 2019 at Beehive Homes #2 1843 W. 25th St.
Grace was born February 17, 1923 in the shadow of the Indianapolis Speedway. Grace died October 1, 2019 in Yuma, AZ. Grace was a retired military wife of Lt. Col. Richard Carrithers, who preceded in death in 1986. Grace supported veteran's projects to the end of life.
Survivors are daughters Cathy Everett (Art), Carol Thomas (Larry), grandchildren Jonathan Richardson (Kelly), Marc Everett, Theresa Everett-McMullen (Ryan), 6 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
A special thanks to Hospice of Yuma and Bee Homes caregivers.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Nov. 2, 2019