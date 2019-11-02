Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Beehive Homes #2
1843 W. 25th St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Carrithers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace D. Carrithers


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace D. Carrithers Obituary
A celebration of life for Grace D. Carrithers will be at 2:00 pm Monday November 4, 2019 at Beehive Homes #2 1843 W. 25th St.

Grace was born February 17, 1923 in the shadow of the Indianapolis Speedway. Grace died October 1, 2019 in Yuma, AZ. Grace was a retired military wife of Lt. Col. Richard Carrithers, who preceded in death in 1986. Grace supported veteran's projects to the end of life.

Survivors are daughters Cathy Everett (Art), Carol Thomas (Larry), grandchildren Jonathan Richardson (Kelly), Marc Everett, Theresa Everett-McMullen (Ryan), 6 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

A special thanks to Hospice of Yuma and Bee Homes caregivers.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -