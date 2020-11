Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Grace's life story with friends and family

Share Grace's life story with friends and family

Grace Elizabeth Hepburn, 95, of Yuma died Nov. 11, 2020, in Yuma.



A banker, she was born Oct. 10, 1925, in Elkton, Mich.



Funeral services will be held from noon-1:30 p.m. Thursday at Christ Lutheran Church.



Burial will take place at Silverlawn Cemetery.



Arrangements were handled by Johnson Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store