Grace Esch-Hepburn, age 95, died November 11, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born October 10, 1925. She married Clemence Esch January 25, 1947 in Sebewaing, Michigan.
She graduated from Bay County Business College 1st in her class. She went on to become the 1st woman banker to run a branch office in the state of Michigan in 1964. She received numerous awards from the Michigan Bankers Association.
Besides banking, she reared 4 children on the Esch family farm. She is survived by her sons, Daniel (Janet) Esch of Yuma, Arizona; Phillip and Timothy Esch of Sebewaing, Michigan; and 1 daughter, Lois (Jon) Sorenson of Anchorage, Alaska. She had 4 grandchildren; Ruth, Laura, Brian, and Erik. Also, she has 2 great grandchildren; Earl and Addison and one sister Betty (Dr. James) Burke of Evergreen, Colorado.
In 1985, Grace and Clemence became winter visitors to Yuma. They were residents of Sun Vista RV Park. In 2000 Clemence passed away, but Grace continued to visit Yuma in the winter. In 2007 she met Bill Hepburn and married him at the age of 82. They were happily married for 10 years until Bill died in 2017 at age 93. Grace was the oldest continuous living resident of Sun Vista- 35 years.
Grace was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church. She crocheted blankets with her kitting group of the church. She also sang in the Choir of Christ Lutheran, which was one 9 church choirs during her lifetime. She lived a rich and fulfilling life with Jesus Christ as her foundation.
Funeral services are at Christ Lutheran Church, 2555 S Engler Ave, Yuma, AZ 85365 Thursday November 19, 2020 at 12:30 pm.
Memorial donations can be made to Christ Lutheran Church.
