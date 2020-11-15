1/1
Grace Esch-Hepburn
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace Esch-Hepburn, age 95, died November 11, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born October 10, 1925. She married Clemence Esch January 25, 1947 in Sebewaing, Michigan.

She graduated from Bay County Business College 1st in her class. She went on to become the 1st woman banker to run a branch office in the state of Michigan in 1964. She received numerous awards from the Michigan Bankers Association.

Besides banking, she reared 4 children on the Esch family farm. She is survived by her sons, Daniel (Janet) Esch of Yuma, Arizona; Phillip and Timothy Esch of Sebewaing, Michigan; and 1 daughter, Lois (Jon) Sorenson of Anchorage, Alaska. She had 4 grandchildren; Ruth, Laura, Brian, and Erik. Also, she has 2 great grandchildren; Earl and Addison and one sister Betty (Dr. James) Burke of Evergreen, Colorado.

In 1985, Grace and Clemence became winter visitors to Yuma. They were residents of Sun Vista RV Park. In 2000 Clemence passed away, but Grace continued to visit Yuma in the winter. In 2007 she met Bill Hepburn and married him at the age of 82. They were happily married for 10 years until Bill died in 2017 at age 93. Grace was the oldest continuous living resident of Sun Vista- 35 years.

Grace was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church. She crocheted blankets with her kitting group of the church. She also sang in the Choir of Christ Lutheran, which was one 9 church choirs during her lifetime. She lived a rich and fulfilling life with Jesus Christ as her foundation.

Funeral services are at Christ Lutheran Church, 2555 S Engler Ave, Yuma, AZ 85365 Thursday November 19, 2020 at 12:30 pm.

Memorial donations can be made to Christ Lutheran Church.
Please sign the guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/yumasun

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Christ Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved