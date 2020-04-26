Home

Grace Shelleen Beal served in the Marine Corps for thirteen years and was a veteran of Desert Storm. She was a homemaker, mother and grandmother.

Shelleen was preceded in death by her father, Charlie Lawrence Bull.

Surviving Shelleen is her mother, Carol Bull; daughter, Grace Anastasia; sons, Keith Raisean and Ariel Christian; granddaughter, Avah Grace and grandson, Messiah Xeno and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Our gratitude goes to Hospice of Yuma for their support and comfort during Shelleen's illness.

Remembrance donations may be sent to Hospice of Yuma and Huntington's Disease Research.

"In the fullness of time our sadness will heal and happy memories will bring us joy."
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 26, 2020
