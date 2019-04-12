Grace Martin, 51, left her family early Sunday morning. Grace was a fixture at Saint Francis School and Yuma Catholic High School even after her daughters had graduated, tirelessly working to make sure no child was left behind at Saint Francis and Yuma Catholic gates were covered at all athletic events. Her smile and joyful enthusiasm for life and all things will be missed, but never forgotten. May she rest in peace with Christ and may His comfort and love be with her family and all those who knew her.



She is survived by her two children Lindsay Martin Yuma, AZ and Aracely Campbell (Mike) and their two children Emma and Gwyneth of Minot, ND.



All services will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church 1815 S. 8th Ave, Yuma AZ. The Rosary will be held on Friday, April 12th at 7:00 PM. On Saturday, April 13th, the viewing will be from 8:30am - 9:30am, mass from 9:30 am - 10:30 am, burial from 10:30 am - 11:00 am at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, and the reception at Saint Francis Hall starting at 11:15 am.



Donations may be made to the Go Fund Me account that has been setup for her and her family at https://www.gofundme.com/1ln0hkqhqo Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 12, 2019