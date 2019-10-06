|
Gregory George Malouff, loving husband and father of three, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by family on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, after a long and courageous journey with pancreatic cancer. Greg was born on January 1, 1952, in Alamosa, Colorado to Ferris and Virginia Malouff.
Greg grew up skiing Colorado's mountains and working in the family owned restaurant, the Sands. Greg spent more than 30 years working in the lettuce harvest. His love of motorcycles was a constant throughout his life. He had a special gift of building and restoring vintage Harleys. He had a love of '60s music and could name any song. Greg was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone. Beloved by many, unfailingly kind, compassionate, and generous. Greg will always be missed. He will be remembered for his willingness to help anyone. Greg was proud to achieve more than 31 years of sobriety in his life as an active member of the AA community.
Greg was preceded in death by his father, Ferris, his mother, Virginia, and his nephew, Travis. He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn, his children Dustin (Serina), Miranda and Chelsea, his grandchildren Vera and Norah, his siblings Karl, Curtis, and Andrea, and many long time friends.
A special thank you to Ruthie, Maria, and Alex at Hospice Compassus in Yuma for their loving care and support during his final days.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, October 12th at 10 AM at Champion Church, 3625 S. Avenue 5E, Yuma, AZ 85365.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Oct. 6, 2019