Gregory Michael Brooks died unexpectedly on September 25th, 2020, in his home in Chandler, Arizona, at the age of 41.



Greg was born in Yuma, Arizona on April 15th, 1979 to the parents of William and Julie Brooks. He graduated from Cibola High School in 1996, CAD Institute in 1998 with a Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering, and The University of Phoenix in 2008 with a Masters degree in Business. Greg was an artist and avid outdoorsman.



He is survived by his mother, Julie Brooks, and sister Leslee Boggs, as well as his Brother in Law, Nathan Boggs, and their children, Tomi, Jacob, Leela, and Billy. He is also survived by his grandmother, Joyce Brooks, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins on the Brooks and Gresham sides. He was preceded in death by his father, William Brooks, his grandfather, Billy Ray Brooks, grandfather Olin Gresham, and grandmother, Jane Gresham.



Services have been delayed due to restrictions from COVID. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Crossroads Mission in Yuma, Arizona, in his name.

