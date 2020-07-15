Gregory Richard Delorme was born on January 7, 1926. Known in the family as Richard, he was the oldest son of William Delorme and Anastasia LaFrance who were married in 1925 and moved to Wakaw Saskatchewan, Canada, where Delorme relatives lived.



A sickness went through the area in 1930 and took the lives of two younger brothers and a sister. The family then moved back to the area around Rolla, North Dakota.



Richard's father died in 1934 when he was only eight years old. He attended grade school in Rolla, Notre Dame Academy in Willow City, ND, and in Hansboro, ND. Anastasia married John William Franklin Johnson who farmed near the village of Hansboro. They had three daughters and a son. These are a half-brother and three half-sisters to Richard. One daughter, Gloria, died February 3, 2004. A son, Frank Johnson died March 18, 2019. Daughters Chloie who lives in Stockton, CA, and Sally, who lives in Goldendale, WA, survive.



Richard enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and was assigned to the Medical Corps. After medical training he obtained the rank of Pharmacist Mate and served in the South Pacific for the duration of the war. He received an honorable discharge in March 1946. He moved to Minneapolis in 1947 and married Elaine Fromm. Three sons and one daughter were born in this union. The two surviving sons are Terry who lives in Hawaii and Randy who lives in Fargo. The daughter Dawn Ella also lives in the Fargo area. The third son, Ricky, died in the mid 2000's.



One of the most notable and endearing qualities of Gregory Delorme was, in spite of his modest means, a generosity in donating for the benefit of disadvantaged children. For many years he donated to national and international organizations that were primarily focused on the needs of poor children in the U.S. and in foreign countries. Now, in his Will, he has provided money for the establishment of the Gregory R. Delorme Scholarship Fund for aid to students in his parish and to be administered by the pastor.



Years ago, when his younger brother asked him about a provision for him in his own Will, he immediately said it should go to scholarships for students in need at the university level. The example he demonstrated is particularly significant in this day and age with the emphasis on the need for more equality and justice in our country. His good values, generosity, outgoing and friendly disposition brought out large crowds to celebrate his birthday each year when he lived in the Country Club Mobile Home Park in Yuma.



Richard was employed as a sheet metal worker for Stremel Brothers Manufacturing in Minneapolis, MN for twenty years. From 1972 to 1992 he owned a small farm near Leech Lake in the Walker/LaPorte area in Northern Minnesota. After that, he lived at various times in Minneapolis, New Mexico and Hawaii. He eventually ended up in Yuma, Arizona where he died on July 5, 2020 from the COVID-19.



He is survived by two sons, one daughter, two half-sisters and a full brother Robert who lives in Huntington Beach, CA. One step sister celebrated her 104th birthday in June 2020. He has four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and countless friends.



He was preceded in death by one son in addition to the two brothers and one sister who died in early childhood in September 1930. He was also preceded in death by one half-sister and one half-brother.



He will be buried next to his mother and father in the Saint Mary's Cemetery in Maryville Township, North Dakota.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store