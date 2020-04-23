Home

Guadalupe Robles Montoya


1929 - 2020
Guadalupe (Robles) Montoya, 90, passed away April 19, 2020 in Yuma, Arizona. She was born December 10, 1929 in Salamanca, Mexico.

She is survived by sons, Ruben (Donna) Montoya of Valparaiso, Florida and Jaime (Tammy) Montoya of Yuma; a daughter, MaryLou Vann of Yuma; a sister, Socorro of Mexico; and a brother, Jose of Mexico. She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She was married to Gorgonio Montoya who preceded her in death on November 17, 2005. She was also preceded in death by her Mother, Antonia Sierra; her Father, Juan Robles; 2 sons, Martin and Samuel; 4 brothers, and 6 sisters.

No visitation, funeral, or internment is planned at this time. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 23, 2020
