Harrison Lee Brooks of Yuma, Arizona was born July 1, 1930 and passed away on June 13, 2020. He was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Walter & Dollie Brooks.



Harrison grew up in Somerton until he enlisted in the Army in 1947. He retired after 22 years of serving his country, and later spent 17 years in Civil Service working at the Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, WA. After retirement, he moved back to Yuma and married Carolyn, his wife of 23 years. He later managed Britain's Chuckwagon & Steakhouse for his dear & special friends, Bill & Lois Britain.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Brooks & Dollie Sullivan, his wife of 46 years, Dundee, his daughter, Sandi, his sons-in-law, Jerry Willock & Russell Wallauer, his brothers, Joe Allen, Jerry and R.L. Sullivan & Billy Brooks, and his nephew, Will Brooks. In addition, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law & mother-in-law, Dick & Mamie Clinkenbeard and his brother-in-law, Gary Clinkenbeard.



He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, children: Larry (Lori) Brooks, Jeanie Hume (Gordon), Diana Wallauer. Extended family: Lisa Gresham, David Gresham, Lori Reid, and Brian Murphy. Brothers: Bobby (Robbie) Brooks, Walton PeeWee (Patty) Brooks. Sisters-in-law, Joyce Brooks & Jan Cutler Sullivan. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Harrison lit up everyone's life with his smile and laughter, especially when he would engage in tales of "the good old Somerton days." He was a good, kind & loving man to his family and friends & will be remembered always with love and affection by those who knew him.



Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a "Celebration of Life" will be planned for a later date.

