Harrison Lee Brooks, 89, of Yuma, died June 13, 2020 at Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital in Phoenix.



Born July 1, 1930, in Oklahoma City, Okla., he was retired from the U.S. Army and civil service.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary in Phoenix is handling arrangements, including private cremation, along with Johnson Mortuary.

