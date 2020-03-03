|
|
Harry Davis was born to J.G. (Doc) and Margaret Davis in Pocahontas, Arkansas on September 8, 1932 and passed away at his home in Yuma, Arizona on February 26, 2020.
He had 9 brothers and sisters, Claud, Hite, Roy, Ruth, Katy, Mac, Buddy, Verda and Dorothy. The family moved from Arkansas in the 1930s to Somerton, Arizona where he attended the local school then Yuma High school. In 1953 he met and married Alice, his wife of 67 years and had three sons, Harry J. G., Robert and Joseph.
Harry was drafted into the Army and proudly served his tour of duty in Germany, afterwards he returned to the Yuma area and began a long career as a mechanic and manager at the Yuma County Waters Users. Harry was an avid outdoors man, he loved to hunt, fish and camp with his family. Early in his life Harry made the decision to become a Christian, joining the Church of Christ where he loved to sing, worship and preach the word.
He is survived by his wife Alice, his sons and daughters in-laws Harry J.G & Janice., Robert & Debra, Joseph & Teresa, grand children, Jessica, Iris, Clifton, John, Julianna, Joe, Robert and Jessie. Great grand children, and great great grandchildren, his baby sister Dorothy and many nieces and nephews. Throughout his life he liked nothing better than being with his family, he is now forever with those that have gone before and waiting for those to come.
Pallbearers will be Terry Wilkerson, Luis Boling, Sonny Boling, Bruce Cumin, Dennis Davis, Austin Bryant.
Officiating Services will be Tony Brister. Viewing will be at Johnson Mortuary on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00 pm.
Funeral services will also be at Johnson Mortuary on Friday. March 6 , 2020 at 10:00 am.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 3, 2020