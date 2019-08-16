|
The Lord called upon our baby girl Heaven on August 11th, 2019. She was a beautiful girl, our time with her was limited and over before started.
Heaven is survived by her parents, Leslie Alverez and Kneno Hammond. She had two brothers, Kneno Hammond Jr. and Kane Hammond; her grandparent was Lanna Portillo; great grandparent, Birdian Parker; aunts, Vanessa Alvarez, Winter Alvarez, Autumn Alvarez, Destiny Alvarez, Loranna Hammond and Lanachia Portillo; uncles, Michael Alvarez Jr., Issac Alvarez and Jonathan Alvarez; cousins Aurora Laurenzana, Orian Aguliar, Antigone Aguliar, Penelope Alvarez, Sage Amador, Apollo Amador, Kaylene Alvarez, Irine Alvarez, Joesiph Thomas, Andrew Thomas Jr., Aleizah Thomas and Logan Urias
She was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Silvester Smith, Sally Baxtor, Daniel Alvarez, Lorna Portillo; grandparents, Shelly Smith, Michael Alvarez Sr. and Kim Hammond.
Services will be at Yuma Mortuary on Friday the 16th of August 2019 at 10:00 am until 12:00 pm and then Tribal Rites will be held at the Quechan Cry House at 5:00 pm with cremation at 12:00 am.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Aug. 16, 2019