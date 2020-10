Or Copy this URL to Share

Hector Aguilar, Jr., 42, of Somerton, died Oct. 7, 2020.



Owner of H&L Electric & Service LLC, he was born July, 18, 1978, in Grants, N.M.



A wake takes place today at Desert Valley Mortuary at 5:00 p.m. with rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass is on Oct. 15, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Church at 9:00 a.m.



Desert Valley Mortuary is handling arrangements which include cremation.

