Hector Lugo, (Pascua Yaqui Tribal Member), was born on February 20, 1932 in Somerton, Az and passed away on June 26, 2020 after a brief illness in YRMC. He died peacefully with his family by his side.



Hector attended Somerton Carlisle School and 4th Ave Jr High in the 40s. He graduated Lamson College Tempe, AZ in the 50s where he received his bookkeeping degree. He was part of the Bracero Agricultural Movement in the 60s. During the 70's Hector began working as a Lettuce Supervisor for Mel Finerman in Salinas Ca. After moving back to Yuma, he became employed for the Guadalupe Mission Church 1998-2003 as a caretaker and took great pride in his work. He was a Board Member for the Carver Park Neighborhood Development Organization (YNDO) 1999-2003. He retired from the Quechan Tribe as a Maintenance Worker at Fort Yuma Trailer Village in early 2008.



Hector loved his family. He loved telling stories about his childhood in Somerton, AZ where he grew up. He enjoyed taking drives to his childhood hometown or as he called it ""Soma Town/Burro Town"". Hector took great pride in his Pascua Yaqui heritage. He loved eating out with friends and family at some of his favorite restaurants Penny's Diner, El Zarape, Casa Deli and Bubba's. He loved his bean and rice burritos, Cheez-its and coffee or as he called it Java. He loved music and would go hours listening to numerous songs and shared the meaning and lyrics to family. He was a simple man who loved GOD. He enjoyed journaling and left numerous volumes behind for his family.



Preceding Hector in death were: parents, (Jose and Eulalia Ybarra Lugo); brothers (Jose Juan, Jesus, Pete, Eduardo, Phillip and Sister Helen; son's Gerald Lugo, Orlando Lugo and grandson Gabriel Issac Lugo.



Hector leaves behind children: Teresa Lugo, Olga Lugo, Maria Lugo, Eugene Lugo, Claudia Lugo, Carlos Lugo and Sandra Lugo; thirty-four grandchildren, seventy-four great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held at Johnson Mortuary on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 11:00 am. to 12:00 pm for immediate family only. Services will begin from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm for the public. In lieu of flowers you can make donations to Crossroads Mission in Hector's name.



Special Thank you to Gary Menta, Anthony Amado, Carlos Chaparro for their long- time friendship and support to my father.

