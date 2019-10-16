Home

Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-4384
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park.
Yuma, AZ
Heinz Johnson


1953 - 2019
Heinz Johnson Obituary
Heinz Johnson was a U.S. Army veteran and a dedicated employee of the U.S. government. He retired as a GS-13, after 35 years at Yuma Proving Grounds, having a wide range of experience in testing military equipment, weapons, and munitions. Heinz retired in 2014.

Heinz had all the characteristic traits and virtues of the canonical father. His wife and children, brother and sisters, friends, as well as coworkers, saw Heinz as a father-figure. He was compassionate, though often stern. He held himself to high standards.Thus, he had high expectations of his fellow man because he saw everyone as an equal. He loved being outdoors: finding enjoyment from a trek through the desert, boating on the lake, tube-fishing in the river, a hike/ski through the forest, or surfing the waves of the Pacific ocean.

Heinz was preceded in death by his parents Simon D. Johnson and Helga Johnson, and his brother John S. Johnson.

His surviving relatives include: siblings Mary Ann Cain and Patricia Swanson, wife Elizabeth J. Johnson, children William (Bill) A. Johnson and Amanda B. Johnson, grandchildren Mia E. Delgado, Emma J. Delgado, Woodrow O. Griffin, and Phoebe E. Taggart Johnson.

A memorial will be held on October 19, 2019, 1:00 pm, in Yuma, Arizona at Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A guestbook will be made available at the memorial.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Oct. 16, 2019
