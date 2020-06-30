Helen Alice Burgoon, 89, died June 20, 2020, at her Yuma home.
Born Feb. 27, 1931, in Syracuse, N.Y., she was a computer technician.
Services are pending. Yuma Mortuary and Crematory is handling arrangements, including cremation.
Published in Yuma Sun from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.