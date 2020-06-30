Or Copy this URL to Share

Helen Alice Burgoon, 89, died June 20, 2020, at her Yuma home.



Born Feb. 27, 1931, in Syracuse, N.Y., she was a computer technician.



Services are pending. Yuma Mortuary and Crematory is handling arrangements, including cremation.

