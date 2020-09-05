Helen 'Marie' Gordon
Helen "Marie" Gordon, 82, of Yuma, died Aug. 19, 2020, in Yuma.
Born May 18, 1938, in Port Jervis, New York, she was a homemaker and day care provider.
Memorial services will be noon to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 11545 E. 40th St. A celebration of life will follow at 1 p.m. at Yuma Jaycees Clubhouse, 2577 E. County 14th St.
Funeraria del Angel Kammann is handling arrangements, with cremation at Desert Lawn.
Published in Yuma Sun from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.