Helen "Marie" Gordon
1938 - 2020
Helen 'Marie' Gordon

Helen "Marie" Gordon, 82, of Yuma, died Aug. 19, 2020, in Yuma.

Born May 18, 1938, in Port Jervis, New York, she was a homemaker and day care provider.

Memorial services will be noon to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 11545 E. 40th St. A celebration of life will follow at 1 p.m. at Yuma Jaycees Clubhouse, 2577 E. County 14th St.

Funeraria del Angel Kammann is handling arrangements, with cremation at Desert Lawn.

Published in Yuma Sun from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial service
12:00 PM
St. John Neumann Roman Catholic Church
Funeraria Del Angel Kammann
795 West 28th Street
Yuma, AZ 85364
9283440000
