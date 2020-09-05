Or Copy this URL to Share

Helen 'Marie' Gordon



Helen "Marie" Gordon, 82, of Yuma, died Aug. 19, 2020, in Yuma.



Born May 18, 1938, in Port Jervis, New York, she was a homemaker and day care provider.



Memorial services will be noon to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 11545 E. 40th St. A celebration of life will follow at 1 p.m. at Yuma Jaycees Clubhouse, 2577 E. County 14th St.



Funeraria del Angel Kammann is handling arrangements, with cremation at Desert Lawn.

