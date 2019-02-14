Henry passed away on February 11, 2019, he was born on July 17, 1930 in Yuma, Arizona to Maria Perez and Henry Ghiotto.



Henry served 39 years of military service, 1948 - 1950 with the Army and 1950 - 1987 with the Arizona National Guard.



He was married to Martha A. Ghiotto for 57 years. Henry was a 65 year member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He had 34 continued years with the American Legion. Henry retired in 1986 after working 37 years at the Yuma Proving Grounds as a test driver/supervisor. His passion was his country, he served proudly and continued to be a part of Company L, 158 Regimental Combat Team known as the Bushmaster's until his death. He loved the desert and enjoyed going camping, shooting and being around his grandchildren. Family reunions were his favorite whether they were in town or out of town; he enjoyed seeing everyone and how the family continued to grow.



Henry is survived by his brothers, Robert Ghiotto and Joe Martinez; sisters, Barbara Sciarra and Lucille Torres. His children, Rebecca (Becky) Ghiotto, (Ernie Hurtado); John Ghiotto (Diane); Cathy Ghiotto; and Theresa Fernandez (Anthony). 14 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren.



Preceding Henry in death was; wife, Martha A. Ghiotto; mother, Maria Perez, father, Henry Ghiotto and son, Henry M. Ghiotto.



Services will be held Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Johnson Mortuary at 6:00 p.m., Rosary at 7:00 p.m. On Friday, February 15, 2019 Mass will be held at Immaculate Concepcion Church at 10:30 a.m. with burial to follow at Desert Lawn Memorial. A reception will follow at Fraternal Order of Eagles #398.



Honorary Pallbearers: Robert Ghiotto, Joe Martinez, John Ghiotto and Company L: Phillip Rojas, Tony Rotella, Richard Hernandez, Steve Merino, Tony Peralta, Simon Martinez, Lino Fregozo and Danny Garcia.



Pallbearers: Nick Hurtado, Chris Ghiotto, Henry M. Ghiotto, III, Jacob Ghiotto, Adrian Ghiotto, Tyler Ghiotto, Angel Ghiotto, Lionel Montague, Jr., Anthony M. Fernandez, Robert Fernandez and Charles Fernandez



In lieu of flowers donation can be made to Fraternal Order of Eagles #398. Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary