Or Copy this URL to Share

Henry V. Hernandez, 91, died Aug. 27, 2020, at his Yuma home.



Born April 21, 1929, in Phoenix, he was a barber.



A visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 13 at Johnson Mortuary Chapel, with rosary at 7 p.m. Mass will be 9 a.m. Sept. 14 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Desert Lawn.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store