Herbert Hoover McDonald Was born September 23, 1929 in Yuma, Arizona. He departed this life surrounded by his family at his home in Yuma on June 19, 2019.



Herbert graduated from Somerton Grammar School in 1943 and then from Yuma Union High School in 1947 and from the U of A in 1951.



His life was filled with many roles as husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He fulfilled all these roles well.



He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1953. He retired in 1992 after 34 years of service at the U of A experimental farm.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lois Mae McDonald; children, Evie and David Ford, Cheryl and Rick Phillips, Tim and Stephanie McDonald, Nancy and Scott Bailey, Lo and Brian Holiman; 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; sister, Linnie Hancock as well as many nieces and nephews.



Herbert was preceded in death by his parents, J.T. and Maggie McDonald and his brother, Jodie McDonald.



Going home services will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Imagine Nations Church, 2445 E. 24th St. Yuma.