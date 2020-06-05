Hortense Castro, 85 years old, passed away peacefully on May 29 at her home. She was born on January 31, 1935 in Yuma, Arizona to Juan and Bessie Gutierrez.



Hortense attended Yuma High School and the University of Arizona. She worked at Yuma Elementary School District One for more than twenty years and shared primary ownership of Mr. G's and Chile Pepper with her surviving siblings Anna Cano, Mary Lou Huff and John Gutierrez.



Having all of her children and many of her grandchildren graduate from the University of Arizona, one of Hortense's favorite things to do was support and cheer on the University of Arizona Wildcats. In 2009, Frank and Hortense were awarded the University of Arizona Honorary Alumnus Award for their generous support of the University Medical Sarver Heart Center. She was proud to say they were truly "Wildcats for Life."



She was preceded in death by her husband Frank and is survived by her son Frank G. Castro (Joni), daughters Christine Eisenfeld (Scott) and Laura Hurt (Tom). Along with her children, she had 7 grandchildren – Karie Bjorn, Chad Kasmar, Frankie Castro, Steven McKelvey, Kaitlin Eisenfeld, Kathryn Castro Huerta, Tyler Eisenfeld and 8 great grandchildren with one on the way.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral mass and burial will be held in her honor.

