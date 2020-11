Or Copy this URL to Share

Howard R. Hegarty, 90, of Yuma, died Oct. 28, 2020, in Yuma.



An insurance salesman, he was born Nov. 23, 1929, in Petrel, N.D.



A viewing will take place Thurs. at Prince of Peace Ev. Lutheran Church from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. with a service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and cremation at Desert Lawn Memorial Park.



Johnson Mortuary is handling arrangements which include cremation.

