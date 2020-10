Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Irene's life story with friends and family

Share Irene's life story with friends and family

Irene Beaulah Banfill, 80, of Yuma, died Oct. 19, 2020, at Rose Garden Adult Care Home.



A bookkeeper for private companies, she was born June 7, 1940, in Seattle, Wash.



All Saints Cremation & Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements, including cremation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store