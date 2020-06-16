Irene F. Sanchez passed away on June 5, 2020 in Yuma, Arizona. Irene was the only child of Frank and Herminia Gamacho, born on August 17, 1950.



Irene worked for the Chaparral Veterinary Clinic, Arizona Department of Economic Security (Yuma and Somerton offices) and Housing Authority of the City of Yuma. She was married to Alfonso Sanchez.



Preceding Irene in death are her mother, Herminia Cedillo Camacho and her father, Frank G. Camacho.



Irene is survived by her husband, Alfonso R. Sanchez; her son, Sabian A. Sanchez and her grandson, Seth M. Sanchez.



A private family service will be on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10:00 am, Irene will be buried at Desert Lawn.



Pallbearers will be Raymond Sanchez, Martin Sanchez, Joseph Sanchez, Jacoh Sanchez, Seth Sanchez and Larry Nuno.



Honorary Pallbearers will be Sabian Sanchez and

Tony DeAnda.

