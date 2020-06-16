Irene F. Sanchez
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene F. Sanchez passed away on June 5, 2020 in Yuma, Arizona. Irene was the only child of Frank and Herminia Gamacho, born on August 17, 1950.

Irene worked for the Chaparral Veterinary Clinic, Arizona Department of Economic Security (Yuma and Somerton offices) and Housing Authority of the City of Yuma. She was married to Alfonso Sanchez.

Preceding Irene in death are her mother, Herminia Cedillo Camacho and her father, Frank G. Camacho.

Irene is survived by her husband, Alfonso R. Sanchez; her son, Sabian A. Sanchez and her grandson, Seth M. Sanchez.

A private family service will be on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10:00 am, Irene will be buried at Desert Lawn.

Pallbearers will be Raymond Sanchez, Martin Sanchez, Joseph Sanchez, Jacoh Sanchez, Seth Sanchez and Larry Nuno.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Sabian Sanchez and
Tony DeAnda.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved